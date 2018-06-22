Police name suspect in stick fight at Brampton and Halton border

Investigators have named a suspect and seized several bats and vehicles connected to a fight that broke out in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue area shortly after midnight on Tuesday. One man was critically injured and two other men sustained minor injuries. Rankirat Singh (20 years) of Brampton is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm. He is urged to turn himself in.

On Thursday Halton police investigators provided more information about the incident. According to police, the dispute was about a real estate transaction and a returned deposit cheque as the deal fell through.

The victims were in one vehicle that was surrounded by a number of suspect vehicles. A number of suspects then attacked the three men with baseball bats. The incident was caught on camera.

Following the altercation, police say the victims made their way over to James Potter Road and Steeles in Brampton, where they were tended to by Peel Paramedics.

One man was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, another was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the third was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The two men taken to hospital sustained head injuries.

Halton Police say all three victims live in the Brampton area and are between the ages of 26-30.

Police have seized several bats and vehicles connected with assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext.2422. – CINEWS