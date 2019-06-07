Police officer hurt in clash between BJP workers, police

Kolkata, June 8 (IANS) Amid ransacking of vehicles and pelting of stones, one police officer and two civic volunteers were injured in a clash between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and police in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district, after cops allegedly stopped a rally of the saffron party.

The BJP accused the police of provoking their supporters and claimed many party workers were beaten up.

“We have organised ‘Abhinandan Yatra’ (march to congratulate people) and police created obstacles to our programme. I had requested them to allow us to continue the programme at Buniyadpur. There was a scuffle between our workers and police.

“The same was repeated at South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur area and they again put up a blockade. All of a sudden, stones were being pelted. Many of our supporters were injured and policemen also got injured,” BJP’s state President and MP Dilip Ghosh said.

He alleged that the unrest erupted after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s diktat to ban BJP’s victory rallies.

“One police sub-inspector and two civic volunteers were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were invoked at both the places,” police said.

According to officials, police resorted to baton charge to disperse the violent mob.

“The BJP has been trying to replicate a Gujarat model to incite violence in Bengal. They are doing this deliberately to showcase violence,” said state minister and Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim.

The BJP also accused civic volunteers of being deployed by the police to resort to baton charge.

–IANS

bdc/prs