Police officer injured in Srinagar clashes

Srinagar, April 6 (IANS) A police officer was injured during clashes between the security forces and stone pelters in Hazratbal area here on Friday, police said..

Manzoor Ahmad, the station house officer of Nigeen police station, was injured in clashes in Habak area of Hazratbal after the Friday prayers and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Clashes also occurred after the Friday prayers in Palhalan town in north Kashmir and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Police said that stone pelters engaged security forces in pitched clashes at these places, but acting with restraint, security forces ensured that the protesters did not suffer any casualty.

–IANS

sq/vd