Police officer suspended over Alwar lynching

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Monday suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh for the undue delay in taking to a hospital a man brutally attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar district who later died.

Police source said Mohan Singh had been suspended for negligence and delay in taking Rakbar alias Akbar to the hospital at the earliest on Saturday.

Action has also been taken against four constables, the sources said.

The action came hours after Director General of Police O.P. Galhotra formed a high-level team to probe why it took nearly four hours to reach a hospital just four kilometres from the site of the attack and whether the policemen halted on the way to have tea.

