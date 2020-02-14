Police officials, kin rescued after boat capsizes in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Several senior Madhya Pradesh Police officers and their family members, including the DGP’s wife, had a providential escape after a boat they were riding in capsized in a lake here on Thursday.

The boat was carrying some IPS officers and their families when it capsized during a water sports event in the Upper Lake.

Among the eight occupants rescued by alert lifeguards was Tuheen Singh, wife of Director General of Police VK Singh.

Police sources said IPS officer Rajesh Chawla and his wife Sunita, ADG Vijay Kataria’s son Dipanshu, another IPS officer’s son Apoorva Arjaria, were among those rescued. All the boat’s occupants were wearing life jackets.

IPS officers are participating in the water sports meet, during which a dragon boat race was also organised. Four zonal teams comprising around 200 officers are taking part in the service meet.

–IANS

