Police probe two policemen seen misbehaving with woman

Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Police said on Sunday they are probing the conduct of two policemen seen in a video clip misbehaving with a woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The clip went viral on social media.

A police spokesman said a complaint was lodged by a 15-year-old girl’s father saying the minor had been kidnapped by three persons.

“During the investigation, a team from the Shopian police station went to the residence of the accused persons for recovering the kidnapped girl.

“On reaching there, the police couldn’t recover the girl but found two of the three accused persons, Mohsin Khan and Saleem Khan.

“While trying to arrest them, the other family members including women attacked the police party… This led to the escape of one of the accused persons.

“Family members of the accused, especially ladies, tried to block the policemen on duty.

“The video surfaced on the incident is being probed and an inquiry is ordered to examine the conduct of the men on duty.

“It is, however, clarified that the incident happened during the investigation of a serious crime of kidnapping of a minor girl,” the spokesman said.

–IANS

sq/mr