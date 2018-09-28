Police question guards of legislator after SPO decamps with 8 weapons

Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) Police on Saturday questioned the security guards of PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmed Mir from whose residence a SPO decamped with eight weapons. The residence was sealed to collect forensic evidence.

Special Police officer (SPO) Adil Bashir on Friday decamped with seven AK-47 rifles, service weapons of the guards, and the personal pistol of the legislator from his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar city.

The incident took place in the absence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator who has been staying in the winter capital of Jammu for the past 12 days.

Police later announced a reward of Rs two lakh for anyone who gives information about the whereabouts of the SPO.

