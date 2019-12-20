Police quiz Sapna Chaudhary in car accident case

Gurugram, Dec 29 (IANS) The Gurugram Police here on Saturday questioned Sapna Chaudhary, the Big Boss-famed celebrity, over a road accident on Wednesday night.

Chaudhary, the famous Ragini singer and dancer, told IANS: “Some police officers from the Sadar Police Station came to my home to inquire about the sighting of my Delhi-registered Fortuner SUV at Honda Chowk and Subhash Chowk, here, on December 25. Also, who all were in the vehicle? They stayed for around 20 minutes.”

The singer said she replied to all their queries. They told me that my car had an accident with a cantor and wanted to know if I was in the SUV at that time and who was driving the vehicle, she said.

Chaudhary said she was not in the SUV at that time and came to know about the accident later. “I was recording at a studio after which my two co-artists dropped me at my home at around 1.30 a.m. and drove away in my SUV,” she said.

Famous Haryanvi singer Veer Sahu was in the vehicle at the time of accident, she added.

She rejected the allegations that Veer Sahu was drunk while driving. “Neither I nor Veer is running away. I have told the police I will come to the police station on Monday with the people who were in the car at the time of accident,” said Chaudhary.

On being contacted by IANS, Veer Sahu said, “After dropping Sapna, I picked up Rajeev, a friend, as we had to go to Hisar. While I was waiting for Rajeev, a police control room (PCR) vehicle came, checked our car. When Rajeev alighted the SUV, the cops even clicked our photographs.”

“As we left the place, an unknown vehicle hit our SUV from the back. By the time we could react, it had sped away. We were not drunk,” Sahu said.

Rejecting the charge of drunken driving, Sahu said had we been drunk the PCR cops, who checked on us a while ago — before the accident, could have detected that. The police must analyse the CCTV footage of accident, he added.

Vasant Kumar, Sadar Police Station in-charge, told IANS, “The car belongs to Sapna Chaudhary. She is celebrity that’s why the accident is being talked off. We are investigating the case. There will be more clarity after Veer Sahu’s statement on Monday.”

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj