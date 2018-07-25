Police remand for 7 cops in Bitcoin case

Ahmedabad, July 26 (IANS) A sessions court in the city on Thursday granted four days police remand for seven constables in the crypto-currency Bitcoin extortion case.

The Ahmedabad CID produced all the seven police constables before the sessions court judge. The police had asked for an eight-day remand for the police personnel but the judge granted them four days.

The scam was unearthed when a man, Shailesh Bhatt, had filed a complaint of extortion, alleging a huge sum in the form of Bitcoins, was extorted from him by the Amreli police and many others.

The case was then taken up by the CID crime and many personnel, including the constables and even the Amreli Superintendent of Police were arrested.

The case turned high-profile when the entire chain of events later saw linking of a former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya. Kotadiya has been officially declared as an absconder by the police in the case.

The case will be taken up further when the seven accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

–IANS

desai/prs/bg