Police security up for convent where nun who alleged rape lives

Kottayam, July 22 (IANS) The police have stepped up protection to a convent near here which is home to a nun who had alleged that she was sexually abused by a Catholic bishop.

“The increased police protection has been given after the police team probing her complaint asked for it,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Trouble began for Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar (Punjab) in June when the nun alleged that she was sexually abused by him several times between 2014 and 2016.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent at Kuruvalangadu. She alleged that the abuse took place at the convent.

Mulakkal maintains that he has done no wrong.

A police team is now in Bengaluru to meet a few nuns who previously resided in the convent.

