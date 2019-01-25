Police seize brown sugar in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it has seized brown sugar valued at Rs 70 crore in the international market in Kupwara district.

Kupwara’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said two drug peddlers, both belonging to Karnah town along the border with Pakistan, had been detained and 19 kg of brown sugar was recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was transported from Pakistan, he said.

–IANS

