Police seize temple idols from businessman’s house

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Police raided businessman Ranvir Shah’s house here on Thursday and seized 89 artefacts including temple idols and pillars, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General Pon Manickavel said the police had strong reasons to believe that the seized items were stolen from various Hindu temples and were more than 100 years old.

Included in the seized items were 12 metal statues, 22 large pillars and 56 stone sculptures.

A police official said their combined value would be over Rs 100 crore.

Manickavel said the museum here had said it had no place to store the items, which will be produced before the court.

–IANS

vj/mr