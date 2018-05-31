Police term Purulia death suicide, BJP strike hits life

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) The man found hanging from an electricity tower in West Bengal’s Purulia had committed suicide as per the post-mortem examination, police said on Sunday while as life was hit in the district by the 12-hour strike called by the BJP to protest alleged murder of its party workers.

“The body of Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village on yesterday (Saturday)…. a case of unnatural death was recorded and post mortem was done,” said newly-appointed Purulia Superintendent of Police Akash Magharia said.

“As per the post-mortem report, we have come to know about the cause of death. The doctors have clearly written that the death has occurred due to asphyxia due to hanging, ante-mortem and suicidal in nature,” he told reporters.

He said post-mortem was done by a board of five doctors.

Magharia’s immediate predecessor Joy Biswas had on Saturday claimed that preliminary investigation suggested the death of Kumar was a case of suicide. Following this statement, Biswas was transferred as commandant of the State Armed Police’s 9th Battalion.

However, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who reached Purulia on Sunday, accused police, the ruling Trinamool Congress and miscreants of “acting together”.

The party had called the 12-hour Purulia strike after two of its party workers were allegedly murdered within a span of three days.

“Trinamool, miscreants, mafia and police — all have become one. It is just the local people who are against them. Lot of people who were Maoists earlier are now working for Trinamool,” said BJP leader Sayantan Basu.

“This nexus is proved through these murders,” he added.

Claiming that the deceased was a prominent party worker, the BJP blamed the Trinamool and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into it.

The body of 20-year-old BJP worker Trilochan Mahato was also found hanging from a tree in Balarampur area of the same district last week with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement in either of the incidents. The state government has handed over the probe to the CID.

Trinamool’ Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said: “BJP leaders have been making false allegation against us and post-mortem report of Kumar proved that.”

The twin killings have led to tension in Purulia. The West Bengal BJP held demonstrations, protesting against the killing of their youth activists.

“Law and order situation has been under control. The strike has affected life partially,” said an official of Balarampur Police station.

Most shops in the district remained shut. Private vehicles were off the road while state-owned vehicles were plying.

“Few days back (Trinamool leader) Abhishek Banerjee said they want Purulia devoid of any opposition. This message was clear. Two incidents showed what his message meant,” said actress and BJP leader Locket Chattopadyay.

The BJP also demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state, as party chief Amit Shah alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had completely failed to maintain law and order.

