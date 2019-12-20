Police wins appreciation for getting runaway couple married

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 25 (IANS) In a unique initiative the Mahoba police caught a couple, who had run away from their homes, and persuaded the family members to get their marriage solemnised at the police station itself.

“Chandrashekhar Anuragi, 22, and Aarti, 19, both belonging to the same community, had run away from their respective villages on December 22. The girl’s parents had lodged a case of abduction with the police. On Tuesday, we caught them from Fatehpur district and produced them before the court of the magistrate, where both pledged to marry each other,” Umesh Pratap Singh, SHO of Karbai police station, said.

Since both of them were adults and wanted to live with each other, the police decided to get them married after persuading their family members. The marriage ceremony was held in the temple situated in the Mahoba police office campus.

All the arrangements for the wedding were made by the police. The Nagar panchayat chairman Moolchand Kushwaha was among those who were present during the ceremony.

This initiative of the police has sent a pleasant message to the people who appreciated the guardian role played by the men in khaki.

