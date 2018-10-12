Policeman, 3 militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir policeman and three militants were killed in a gunfight in old city area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The four died in the gun battle that erupted between holed up militants and the security forces in Fateh Kadal area after information about militant presence was received.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were also injured as the holed up militants fired upon approaching personnel triggering the encounter.

The policeman killed was identified as Kamal belonging to Reasi district of Jammu region.

The identity of the slain militants was yet to be established, a police officer said. One of the slain might be the son of the house owner where the militants were hiding.

Reports said Mehraj Bangroo, a wanted militant belonging to Fateh Kadal could also be among those killed.

All schools and colleges in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended.

