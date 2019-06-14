Policeman attacked with sword after traffic accident

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) A police officer was injured after allegedly being attacked by a sword by a tempo driver following an accident between their vehicles on Sunday, police said.

A video of the incident which occurred in north Delhi has gone viral.

“An accident took place between a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle following which a police officer was attacked on head by the tempo driver with a sword,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Vijayanta Arya said.

The accused also drove the vehicle dangerously, causing leg injuries to a policeman.

Police said that the matter is being enquired by a senior police officer and further details are awaited.

–IANS

