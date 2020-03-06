Policeman dead in suicide bombing near US embassy in Tunis

Tunis, March 7 (IANS) A policeman was killed and five others were injured in a suicide bombing near the US embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis, the Interior Ministry said.

“At 11 a.m. on Friday, two suicide bombers, riding in a scooter, blew themselves up near a security patrol near the embassy,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The victim has been identified as Taoufik Mohamed Missaoui, a member of the internal security forces, it added.

Later in the day, Tunisian President Kais Saied visited the injured in a hospital near capital Tunis.

Saied voiced the country’s commitment to providing care for the wounded as well as Missaoui’s family, according to a Tunisian presidency statement.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh called on the Tunisians to reject any form of violence that could threaten the security and democracy of Tunisia.

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi on his Facebook page condemned the terrorist act.

“We condemn the terrorist attack which targeted the .S embassy this morning,” he said, adding that Tunisia, through unity, will not be shaken by terrorism, and plots will not “hinder our democratic process”.

–IANS

ksk/