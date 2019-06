Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir policeman working with the anti-militancy Special Operations Group (SOG) was injured on Monday when his service rifle went off accidentally in Pulwama district.

Police sources said Nazir Ahmad Ganai, a special police officer (SPO) working for the SOG, was injured in Kadipora village.

He was shifted for specialized treatment to the Army’s Base Hospital in Srinagar.

