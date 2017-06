Srinagar, June 16 (IANS) A policeman injured in a militant attack in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Two policemen including the victim Constable Sajad Ahmad were injured on Thursday evening evening when the militants fired at a checkpost in the city’s Hyderpora area.

“The injured policemen were hospitalised. Ahmad died in the early hours of Friday,” said police.

