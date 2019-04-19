Policeman killed, 15 injured in two Anantnag accidents

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) A policeman was killed and 15 others – 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and five members of the poll staff – were injured in two accidents on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said a bus carrying poll staff met an accident in Zalangam village of Kokernag area, resulting in death of a policeman and injuries to five others travelling in the bus.

In another accident in Sagam village of Kokernag area, a bus carrying poll staff and CRPF troopers overturned resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF troopers.

While police termed both these as accidents, reports from the area said that mobs of stone pelters had attacked the vehicles, causing the drivers to lose control on the wheel.

