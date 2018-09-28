Policeman killed in J&K militant attack

Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) A policeman was killed on Sunday during a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, authorities said.

The station came under attack early Sunday morning after the militants hurled a grenade and then fired indiscriminately at the station’s guard post before escaping, according to police sources.

“A constable deployed at the guard post was seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the sources added.

–IANS

sq/ksk