Policeman killed in Maoist-triggered blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 1 (IANS) One policeman was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

Inspector General of Bastar range Vivekanand Sinha said a search party of Sukma district’s reserve police force, which had gone to the forests for an anti-Maoist operation two days ago, was trageted by the Maoists while returning.

The slain policeman has been identified as Gyandhar Pradhani.

The injured policemen — Kamal Mandawi, Virendra Nag and Phoolchand Baghel — have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

–IANS

