Policeman killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A policeman was killed on Sunday in a gunfight between militants and the security forces here.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off the Deyarwani locality in Batmaloo area.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight,” police sources said.

“One policeman and two CRPF troopers were also injured.”

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar.

