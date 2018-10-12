Policeman-turned-pimp sentenced to 309 years in jail

Bangkok, Oct 18 (IANS) A policeman-turned-pimp was on Thursday convicted of multiple counts of flesh trading in northern Thailand and sentenced to a record 309 years in prison.

The former police warrant officer, Yuthachai Thongchart, was convicted guilty by the Criminal Court of multiple counts of forced prostitution preying on underage girls in Mae Hong Son province, 877 km north of Bangkok, from 2012 till 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.

While Yuthachai was sentenced to 309 years, two other pimps were sentenced to 183 years and another to 65 years for the same crime of forcing a number of girls, aged under 18 years, into the flesh trade over the last several years.

Besides the former police warrant officer, all his fellow convicted pimps are females.

–IANS

mr/