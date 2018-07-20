Polish couple celebrates marriage in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 21 (IANS) A Polish couple celebrated their wedding here on Saturday in the traditional Kashmiri style.

The couple, Wlodek and Bata, dressed in typical local dress hosted their wedding reception on the banks of the Jhelum River.

“We decided to host our wedding reception in Kashmir because we are impressed by the grandeur and beauty of the place,” the couple said.

The couple’s reception was facilitated by a local family who are friends of the couple.

The bride said she has been coming to Kashmir as a tourist for the last few years.

Some of the couple’s family members have also come to celebrate the wedding.

The dishes served during the reception were all local dishes, forming part of the traditional local cuisine called the ‘wazwan’.

The bride said she has been eating the local dishes during her visits to the Valley and she loves the flavour and the taste of Wazwan.

The couple would now visit the Ladakh region during their honeymoon.

–IANS

sq/vd