Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk bags Man Booker International Prize

London, May 23 (IANS) Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk has been announced as the winner of the Man Booker International Prize for fiction. She bagged the much coveted prize for “Flights”, a novel that charts multiple journeys in time, space and human anatomy and has become the first ever writer from Poland to win the prestigious award.

Combining tales of modern-day travel with the story of a 17th-century anatomist who dissected his own amputated leg and the journey of composer Frederic Chopin’s heart from Paris to Warsaw after his death, “Flights” has been awarded the 50,000 British Pound award, which will be split between the writer and her translator, Jennifer Croft.

The prize is a counterpart to the Man Booker Prize and is open to books in any language that have been translated into English.

–IANS

