Politburo is not like Congress high command: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the state Assembly that CPI(M) politburo is not like the Congress party’s high command as his party functions as per the party rules.

Incidentally, Vijayan also took to the media for propagating misinformation about the politburo meet that ended in Delhi on Sunday and said the news that has come out is, the politburo meeting expressed displeasure against the Kerala government.

“It appears that the media was also sitting at the politburo meeting and gave the news. Nothing of that sort as reported in the media took place. Politburo is not like Congress party high command as we function according to the rules of the party and none can go over that,” said Vijayan, while replying to a question in the floor of the Assembly.

What irked Vijayan was that numerous media organisations since Sunday after the politburo meeting concluded, had reported that he came under fire.

And the reason for him getting a dressing down was the way Vijayan’s police had invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two young CPI-M workers in Kozhikode early this month.

