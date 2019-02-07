‘Political obituary’ of Rahul Gandhi written today: Akali Dal leader

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (IANS) A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said on Monday that Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s “political obituary” had been written with the launch of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into active politics.

“Aaj bhog pai gaya hai Rahul Gandhi ji da (Today, the political obituary of Rahul Gandhi has been written),” Bikram Singh Majithia told the media here while reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s first roadshow in Lucknow after becoming the General Secretary in charge of East Uttar Pradesh.

Majithia, who is Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s younger brother, said that by launching Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party has itself admitted to the political failure of Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress has admitted on its own that Rahul is a failure and things are not working (for the party). So they have brought in the sister now. The writing is on the wall for the Congress,” Majithia, a former cabinet minister in Punjab, said.

“It does not matter to us. The Congress can decide who it wants to bring forward. Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or (mother) Sonia Gandhi or (brother-in-law) Robert Vadra, we have nothing to do with this,” he added.

–IANS

