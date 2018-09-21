Political temperature soars in Bengal on eve of BJP-sponsored shutdown

Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) The political temperature soared in West Bengal on the eve of the BJP-sponsored shutdown in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Tuesday brought out rallies in the city and the districts opposing and backing the proposed disruption.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh claimed people would spontaneously participate in the shutdown called against the killing of two youths in Islampur of North Dinajpur district.

“People have run out of their patience about this government’s functioning. They will spontaneously take part in the shutdown we have called,” he said, while warning the Trinamool of ‘grave consequences’ if the administration or the hooligans resort to violence to foil the shutdown.

On the other hand, the Trinamool accused the BJP of trying to fuel unrest in the state and threatened ‘stern action’ if attempts were made to disrupt normal life to enforce the strike.

“The BJP is trying to stall the massive development work taking place in the state. If they try to breach peace, the police will take stern action. The government has taken all measures to ensure normalcy. The full fleet of state run buses will be operated,” he said.

He appealed to commercial and business houses to function normally. He also requested edcuaitonal institutions to remain open.

The CPI-M led Left Front opposed the BJP-sponsored shutdown, accusing the saffron outfit of efforts to brign about a communal and political polarisation in the state.

“We appeal to the people of the state to reject the shutdown call and ensure normalcy and peace,” said CPI-M state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra.

However, he also alleged a collusion between the Trinamool and the BJP, saying “it is a mock fight, as seen in films. They are actually hand-in-glove. We appeal to the people not to be provoked.”.

Mishra also demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

The Congress has also opposed the shutdown.

A massive clash broke out between a mob and police outside the Darivit High School at Islampur on September 20 over the recruitment of two new teachers for Urdu and Sanskrit languages in the school while the students had been demanding teachers in literature and science subjects.

The new teachers were stopped from entering the school on Thursday afternoon by the agitating students, who later blocked the road and clashed with the police when they arrived on the spot.

Villagers claimed the two youths, both former students of the school, were killed in police firing, whereas the police maintained no bullets were fired by them and claimed that miscreants armed with guns, bombs and sticks attacked them outside the school.

