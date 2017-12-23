Politicians known for not planning anything: Sahasrabuddhe

Gurugram, Dec 26 (IANS) Politicians who are supposed to give orders to bureaucrats have little knowledge of the subject and those who are instructed to obey the orders “naturally have a sense of contempt”, and unfortunately politicians are known for not planning anything, BJP national Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said here on Tuesday.

Sahasrabuddhe, who was Chief Guest at the inaugural function of National Organisation of Student Planning (NOSPlan), a student body which organizes national conventions with respect to Planning and Architecture.

NOSPlan organizes this event each year in different colleges. This year Amity University Haryana is hosting the annual NOSPlan Event with the theme ‘Resilient Cities’ from Dec 26-28 at Amity University Haryana.

Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, while addressing the gathering said, “I am an academician first and a politician later. My advice to students of planning is, ‘failing to plan is planning to fail’ and unfortunately politicians are known for not planning anything. All of you students are the planners of the future and the future infrastructure of the country rests on your shoulder.”

“Those who are supposed to give orders to bureaucrats have little knowledge, and those who are instructed to obey the orders naturally have a sense of contempt, also from the political masters this has to change,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

“I request all the students to come out with set of suggestions and I lead you to Minister of Urban Development to request him to consider the work carried out by School of Planning and Architecture in our government service,” he added while delivering his speech to the students.

Around 900 students and delegates of 14 states from 25 Universities and colleges from all over India participated in the event, said university spokesperson Prashant Dahiya.

–IANS

pradeep/rn