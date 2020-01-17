Politicians, netizens greet nation on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Twitterati greeted the nation on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. It was started to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities faced by girls in the country and to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a photo of her daughters and wrote, “Shanelle & Zoish – I’m proud to be their mother… one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride.”

She also requested the tweeple to celebrate National Girl Child Day and wrote “Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted the nation on National Girl Child Day and tweeted, “This #NationalGirlChildDay let us celebrate the exceptional achievements of our girls who have been making us proud with their excellence in every domain. I am committed to empowering Punjab’s girls with best of facilities & secure environment.”

Posting a photo from his Kashmir visit, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “Felt so proud of Ishrat Akhtar of Baramulla who has defied all adversities and represented India in International wheelchair Basketball tournaments. This daughter of India represents hope, aspiration and prospects of a better and brighter Jammu and Kashmir. #NationalGirlChildDay.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Our athletes in SAI Training Centers all over India are celebrating ‘National Girl Child Day’ with the theme #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao as launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Let’s all of us celebrate the “DAUGHTER” in our life as #MeriBetiMeraGarv.”

“Every child is the future of #India. Our policies must be duty-bound to take into account the critical needs of the girl child. Empowering them with quality education, health, nutrition and ensuring their safety are the true indicators of development @MinistryWCD @smritiirani” wrote Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Apart from senior leaders and politicians, common man also participated in greeting the nation on National Girl Child Day.

A user wrote: “We should be respectful but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverished girls, women and their communities.”

Another wrote, “This #NationalGirlChildDay, let us pledge to save the girl child & create a safer environment for women, a society in which they have equal rights and can be heard.”

“Let’s celebrate advancement of women & girls in our community.In their honor we should pledge to promote the education of women & girls because education is key to economic security, stability & freedom of thought & empowerment” read one post.

A Tweeple remarked, “#Daughters are a blessing. They are caring, loving & most precious of our treasures. I take huge pride in being a proud father of my little angel who has grown to become strong, independent, successful individual following her passion. #MeriBetiMeraGarv”

