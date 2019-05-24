Politics not complicated if people kept priority: Naveen

Bhubaneswar, May 26 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who won the state Assembly election for the fifth consecutive time, on Sunday said politics is not complicated when people and their welfare are kept in the forefront.

“People ask me often what is the secret of the BJD’s continuous success and I always tell them these two points – keep people in focus and work for people,” Patnaik told newly-elected party legislators, who elected him as the Biju Janata Dal’s legislature party leader.

Welcoming the lawmakers, he advised them to lead a simple life.

“Always remember to lead a simple life. When you are simple, people are close to you,” he added.

Patnaik also advised the MLAs to work hard and take Odisha to the next level in development.

“We have to honour the faith, people have on us by sincere and dedicated hard work,” he said.

Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister for fifth consecutive time on May 29.

The BJD won 112 of the state’s 146 Assembly seats.

