Poll code violation: TMC complains to EC against PM

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on polling day.

“Though the campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha elections got over on May 17 at 6 p.m., Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely reported in local media as well as the national for the last two days. This is a gross violation of the Model Code Of Conduct,” said Derek O’Brien, leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha.

Modi announced that the “Master Plan” for the Kedarnath Temple was “ready” and he also addressed the public and the media at Kedarnath, O’Brien alleged. “It is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect,” he said in a letter written to the ECI.

He sought immediate action to “stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign”.

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha member also alleged, “It is unfortunate that the Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC.”

–IANS

bdc/rtp