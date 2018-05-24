Poll suggests working-class and ‘elite’ voters favour PCs

TORONTO

All polls now strongly suggest a PC majority on June 7th and it is Doug Ford’s folksy appeal to “the people” and disdain for “the elites” that seems to be winning him support ahead of the elections. However a new poll shows there is no class war in Ontario.

New Square, a non-profit initiative recently ran a poll showing that both working-class and “elite” voters favour Ford’s Progressive Conservatives over Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals and Andrea Horwath’s NDP.

Both listed government mismanagement and health care as the most important election issues, according to the online poll of 1,000 English-speaking Ontarians conducted between May 10 and May 14.

Neither group is happy with the leadership choices. Almost half of respondents agreed “none of the leaders stand for me,” says the poll released Monday.

Although the poll found no evidence of a war between the working class and higher earners in Ontario, deep poverty does appear to be a factor, as does where one lives.

Housing, crime and jobs are the top three quality-of-life concerns for those living outside the Greater Toronto Area, where Ford and Horwath are ranked very close — at 16 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Housing and transit are primary issues for voters in the GTA and that is reflected in the poll. Wynne is rated more favourably at 14 per cent, ranking second to Ford who leads with 18 per cent. Horwath runs third with 12 per cent in the GTA, the poll showed.

Running a sort of insurgent campaign is something that is proving to work in many western democracies. It is beginning to take root here in Canada. The Ontario elections could well be a harbinger of things to come.