Pollard fined for showing dissent in IPL final

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Kieron Pollard has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which MI won by one run.

Pollard, who scored an unbeaten 41, was visibly unhappy with a decision made by umpire Nitin Menon in the final over of Mumbai’s innings at the summit clash, here on Sunday night.

The batsman was irked with the umpire’s decision to not adjudge a delivery by Dwayne Bravo as wide. Mocking the decision, the West Indian all-rounder went on to take strike well away from the stumps and near the ‘wide-line’ before pulling away as Bravo ran in.

Both the on-field umpires, Menon and Ian Gould, then had a chat with Pollard who went on to his normal stance and completed the innings, taking Mumbai to 148/7 which they successfully defended to lift their fourth IPL trophy.

After the match, IPL released a statement specifying the fine. Though, the statement did not have any mention of the offence made by the all-rounder.

“Mr Pollard admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction,” read the statement.

