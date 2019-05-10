Polling begins for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) All the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana went to the polls amid tight security in the penultimate phase of general elections on Sunday.

Electors across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7 a.m.

“There has been no report of any delay in starting the poll process,” an election official told IANS.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, former Union minister Kumari Selja and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are among the 223 candidates, comprising 11 women, whose fate will be sealed by voters.

The BJP, the Congress, the Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its breakaway the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are the main political parties in the fray.

The state has over 1.80 crore voters, comprising 83,40,173 women and 207 transgender.

