Polling begins for four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 12 (IANS) Polling began in four Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand at 7 am on Sunday, said an election commission official.

In the third phase of polling in Jharkhand, sixth in the country, 66,85,401 voters will decide the fate of 67 candidates in four Lok Sabha seats — Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (Chaibasa).

More than 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at 8,300 polling booths in these constituencies.

The battle in Giridih is between All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) nominee Chandraprakash Chowdhary, Water Resources Minister in the Jharkhand government, and Jaggarnath Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In Dhanbad, P N Singh of the BJP is taking on Kirti Azad, the BJP-rebel nominated by the Congress.

In steel city Jamshedpur, the contest is between Vidyut Baran Mahto of the BJP and Champai Soren of the JMM. In Singhbhum, Laxman Giluwa of the BJP is fighting against Geeta Koda of the Congress.

–IANS

ns/vin