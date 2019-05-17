Polling begins for three LS seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 19 (IANS) Polling began on Sunday at 7 a.m. for three Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand, an official said.

The polling is taking place in the parliamentary constituencies of Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda.

Rajmahal and Dumka are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

There are a total of 42 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 45,64,681 lakh voters including 23,64,541 male and 22,00,119 female.

The polling is taking place at 6,258 polling booths.

Prominent candidates who are in the race are Vijay Hansda of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from Rajmahal and Hemlal Murmu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also from Rajmahal, and Shibu Soren of JMM and Sunil Soren of BJP from Dumka. In Godda Lok Sabha seat, Pradeep Yadav of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM-P) is pitted against sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

