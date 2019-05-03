Polling begins in four LS seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 6 (IANS) Polling began on Monday for four parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand at 7 a.m., said an official.

In the state’s second phase of Lok Sabha election, the voting is underway at Ranchi, Khuti, Hazaribagh and Koderma. The polling will end at 4 p.m.

A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats including 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribgh.

A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to cast their votes on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.

–IANS

ns/pgh/