Polling deferred in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar constituency

Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Friday postponed election in Bengaluru’s Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar assembly segment to May 28 from Saturday following recovery of nearly 10,000 voters ID cards from a flat in the constituency.

“To maintain the sanctity of the election process, the EC has ordered that the poll in this (RR Nagar) constituency be deferred to May 28 and counting will be held on May 31,” said the Commission in a statement here.

–IANS

