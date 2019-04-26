Polling starts for 17 LS seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Polling started on a peaceful note in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra for the fourth and final phase of 2019 parliamentary elections, officials said here on Monday.

As many as 3,11,92,823 voters, including 1418 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise for which the Election Commission of India has set up a total 33,314 polling stations in these constituencies, deployed 68,018 balloting units, 39,977 control units and 43,309 VVPAT-EVMs.

The 17 constituencies polling are: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi.

Of these, the highest number of voters 23,70,276 are registered in Thane and lowest 14,40,142 are registered in Mumbai South-Central constituency.

For Mumbai’s six seats, there are 10,073 booths at 1,492 polling stations of which 325 have been declared as ‘critical’ by the Mumbai police.

Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm under stringent security measures with over 40,000 personnel on guard only in Mumbai, officials said.

–IANS

qn/vin/