Pompeo arrives in Riyadh, begins Mideast tour

Riyadh, April 29 (IANS) Mike Pompeo, the newly appointed US Secretary of State, has arrived in Riyadh for an official visit, the first leg of his Middle East tour, state media reported on Sunday

Pompeo was received by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at the King Khalid International Airport on Saturday evening, Xinhua news quoted the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US, was also present at the airport.

“Secretary Pompeo met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh today. Saudi Arabia plays an important leadership role in working toward a peaceful and prosperous future for the region. A strong US-Saudi partnership is critical to that effort,” Heather Nauert, State Department spokesperson, tweeted on Saturday.

Pompeo’s tour which also includes Jerusalem and Amman comes just two days after he was sworn-in as the 70th US Secretary of State.

The Senate voted 57-42 to confirm the former CIA Director as the nation’s top diplomat.

In Riyadh, he will also meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reports CNN.

Pompeo will then travel to Israel where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In Jordan, he will meet King Abdullah.

