Pompeo blames ‘Islamic radical terror’ for Sri Lanka attacks

Washington, April 22 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday blamed “a horrific wave of Islamic radical terror” for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that killed 290 people and injured over 500.

“What was supposed to be a joyful Easter Sunday was marred by a horrific wave of Islamic radical terror and bloodshed. Sadly, this evil exists in the world. This is America’s fight, too,” Pompeo said at a news conference at the State Department.

The Sri Lankan government said that the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), a Muslim group in the country, carried out the attacks. But officials also believe that the attackers were aided by international terrorists.

Pompeo said that he spoke to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday morning and that the US was offering “all possible assistance” to the Sri Lankan government and American citizens impacted by the terror attacks.

“We urge that any evildoers be brought to justice expeditiously and America is prepared to support that,” Pompeo added. “We stand committed, resolved, to confront terrorism together.”

In a statement issued on Sunday following the attacks, Pompeo had said “several” Americans were killed, but did not provid a specific number.

–IANS

soni/mr