Pompeo discuss Trump-Kim meeting with Singaporean Minister

Washington, June 6 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed the upcoming Trump-Kim meet, an official said.

“Next week’s US-North Korea summit shows Singapore enjoys the trust and confidence of both parties,” said Balakrishnan, who was on a one-day working visit to Washington on Tuesday.

He said both nation appreciated Singapore’s “ability to be an honest and neutral moderator and host” after he met Pompeo and US National Security Advisor John Bolton, the Straits Times reported.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa at 9 a.m. (Singaprean time) on June 12, in what is potentially one of the most significant geopolitical developments since the end of the Cold War, the report said.

Pompeo appreciated Singapore’s willingness to host the meet as Balakrishnan said: :It’s in a sense our contribution to world peace.”

“Obviously what all of us are hoping for is it would lead to a de-escalation of tension, raise the prospects of peace, and for the sake of the North Koreans themselves improve the prospects for economic development.

“For North Korea they only need to look at China and at South East Asia to see that peace is an essential prerequisite for prosperity, so let’s hope for the best but not have undue expectations,” Balakrishnan added.

“I don’t think one meeting next week in Singapore can certainly unlock the entire situation on the Korean peninsula (but) if you can make a positive step it will be significant in its own right.”

–IANS

and/in