Pompeo speaks with Saudi Prince over Khashoggi case

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone to discuss murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s case.

The State Department on Sunday said Pompeo emphasised that the US would hold all of those involved in the killing of The Washington Post journalist accountable and that Saudi Arabia must do the same, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khashoggi was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2.

After releasing the results of the initial investigations, the Saudi authorities announced that 18 people were arrested over alleged connections to his killing.

On October 23, US President Donald Trump denounced the Saudi handling of the case, calling it the “worst cover-up ever” and “a total fiasco”.

