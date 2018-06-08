Pompeo to brief S.Korean President of Trump-Kim agreement

Seoul, June 13 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will personally brief South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the outcome of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and American President Donald Trump, an official said here on Wednesday.

The top US diplomat will arrive in Seoul later in the day, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“Secretary Pompeo is scheduled to visit Cheong Wa Dae (Presidential Office) on Thursday. The President will likely meet him personally,” the official said.

The official said there were no immediate plans for talks between the two Koreas and the US to officially end the 1950-53 war or implement other agreements between Washington and Pyongyang.

Also, no dialogue has been scheduled between Moon and the North Korean leader.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will also visit South Korea for three-way talks with South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha and Pompeo.

Moon was given a personal account of the summit by Trump himself in a 20-minute telephone conversation, held only hours after The US President met Kim in Singapore on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a joint statement issued after the summit, Trump and Kim said they agreed to improve their countries’ relationship, a move that would inevitably require a formal end to the Korean War, in which nearly half a million American troops fought with their South Korean allies.

