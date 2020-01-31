Pompeo tried to mock Pelosi with a ‘Simpsons’ meme

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by comparing her to Lisa Simpson from ‘The Simpsons.’

This was an obvious dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in an unprecedented show of hostility, ripped up the copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address dramatically and threw it on the desk as soon as he ended his ceremonial speech.

Pompeo responded to Pelosi’s action on his personal Twitter account with an image of Lisa from ‘The Simpsons’ crying while ripping up a piece of paper.

The meme originated from a 1991 episode of ‘The Simpsons’ where Lisa takes a trip to Washington to learn about the meaning of democracy. The meme captures Lisa when she’s upset after seeing a politician accepting a bribe.

She rips up sheets of paper, which turns out to be her essay titled ‘The Roots of Democracy.’

After US Secretary of State posted the meme to take a dig at Nancy Pelosi which in few minutes went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, “I wish we had a secretary of state and president whose mental and emotional development did not cease the moment they were born. You are as pathetic as they come, Pompeo.”

Another wrote, “I don’t think that gif means what you think it means.”

A post read, “This scene is when Lisa tears up her essay on Democracy when she sees a lobbyist buying drilling rights from a Congressman. It’s similar to when Pompeo had a Raytheon lobbyist head his legislative affairs dept at State & then sold $2 billion is Raytheon weapons to Saudi Arabia.”

