Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation

Puducherry, Dec 20 (IANS) The Pondicherry University Students’ Council has decided to boycott the convocation function on Dec 23 to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It has urged the students not to participate in the convocation function.

According to the Students’ Council, in the light of ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) nationwide, it has decided not to facilitate the smooth functioning of the convocation event as requested by the university authorities and boycott the function.

The Students’ Council also urged students to boycott the event as a gesture of solidarity to the students facing state repression and as an act of registering dissent on implementing these unconstitutional legislations.

–IANS

vj/vd