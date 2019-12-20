Ponting’s ‘team of decade’ draws mixed reactions on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Monday tweeted a list of players who he said would be members of his Test team of the decade, with many questioning certain omissions while others approved.

Ponting wrote on @RickyPonting: “Everyone’s picking teams of the decade. So I thought I’d join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010s:

David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkarra (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

It got 1.6K retweets and 10.5K likes”.

In response, one cricket fan wrote: “7/11 men are from Australia and England (teams ranked 4 and 5). Only 1 man from the world’s #1 test team. Alright then.”

“Even Tim Paine managed to draw the test series in England while Kohli’s army lost 4-1. He doesn’t show consistency in selection, keeps changing players every game. And yeah I’m an Indian. Smith should be the captain,” wrote another user.

One fan of AB de Villiers posted picture of his sporting icon and wrote: “Respect for this player always given by great players, fans @ABdeVilliers17 but sad to see @RickyPonting did not pick de Villiers in his decade team.”

One user tweeted: “Kohli, serious? That too as a captain…?”

In reply, one fan wrote: “He has the most test tons this decade. Clearly makes the team.”

