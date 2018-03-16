Pope appoints new Archbishop of Bangalore

Vatican City, March 19 (IANS/AKI) Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Peter Machado as Archbishop of Bangalore and Archbishop Piero Pioppo as Apostolic Nuncio to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Vatican said on Monday.

Machado, previously Archbishop of Belgaum, replaces Archbishop Bernard Blasius Moras, who stepped down after reaching the retirement age of 75 in 2016.

Saint Pope John Paul II appointed Moras as Archbishop of Bangalore in July 2004.

Pioppo has since September 2017 served as Apostolic Nuncio to Indonesia, where ASEAN is headquartered.

He is titular Archbishop of Torcello, near Venice.

–IANS/AKI

vd